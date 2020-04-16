|
|
Josephine Marie Viglione
Josephine Marie Viglione "Marie", age 71 of Shelton, CT, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020. Marie was born on July 29th in Bridgeport CT, was the daughter of the late James and Lucille Barletto. Marie was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in 1966. She had a huge heart, always ready to help out her family or friends in need. Marie's family was her joy in life; she is leaving behind her son James Fedak Jr. (Janette) (Derby, CT), her loving sister Dolores Tiberi (Shelton, CT) and her great-nephew John Tiberi (Shelton, CT). In addition to her husband Frank, she was predeceased by her two nephews Vinny and Rick. Marie touched everyone she met from FL, where she lived for 10 years, to CT. She enjoyed reading autobiographies and people magazine and watching true crime stories; spending time with her sister and her good friend Dennis Roberts.
Marie enjoyed giving her time to those in need, volunteering in her teens as a candy striper at St. Vincent's Hospital and was active volunteer for Master's Table Community Meals. She was a member of St. Lawrence Church in Shelton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Master's Table Community Meals, Inc. at PO Box 175, Ansonia, CT 06401. A Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia will be held at a time and day to be announced.
She will be buried privately in St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020