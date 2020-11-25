Joshua Michael Ely
Joshua Michael Ely, age 49, formerly of Monroe, entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1971, the son of Donald Ely and the late Carol Kunkel Ely. Joshua had been employed at VARCA in Derby for over 20 years before its closing. He was a former volunteer with the Monroe Fire Department and had been an athlete in The Special Olympics
. Joshua is survived by a brother Eric Ely and his wife Shannon and children Zoë and Zachary, his sister Amanda Ely, her children Dwayne and Joshua and her companion Tyson Hoffstadt, a half-sister Doreen Bledsoe, her three children, best friends Chris Thayer and Peter Dietz and lifelong friend Wendy Renkavinsky and her son Brayden. Also by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His service will be private. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby have been entrusted with the arrangements.