Joshua Hermanns

Joshua Landon Hermanns, 25, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1994 in Bridgeport, CT to Robert C. and Amy E. (Darwick) Hermanns, Jr.

Joshua was a bright light in this world that was dimmed before its time. His contagious smile was his trademark -when we think of Josh, we see his smiling face.

Josh graduated from Central Magnet High School with the Class of 2012. Bridgeport Pop Warner was a big part of Josh's youth…especially the time when his team went to play in the Pop Warner SuperBowl at Disney in 2005. Joshua also worked on a clam boat year-round for several years and often said seeing the daily sunrise over The LI Sound was well worth the extreme conditions he endured. Most recently, Josh worked at the Brick Walk Tavern in Fairfield under Chef David. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his loving parents, Josh is survived by his siblings, Robert C. (Kristin) Hermanns, III, and Rachel McKenzie Hermanns; his niece, Ava Grace; his grandparents, Robert S. Darwick and Frances Darwick; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Josh was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert C. and Margaret (Mooney) Hermanns, Sr.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josh's name may be made to Bridgeport Pop Warner. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019