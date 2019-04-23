Joy A. Gallagher

Joy A. Gallagher, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, age 66, a lifelong resident of Fairfield passed away with family by her side, on Sunday, April 21st, 2019. Joy isn't just a name, it's what she brought to this world. The love she shared, and her acts of kindness were an inspiration and she made dreams come true in the brightest ways. Joy embraced life and showered her love on everyone she met. Her strength and will, coupled with her vision created a magical world of love and serenity. Joy's energy was boundless, and her infectious smile and laughter brought joy to all those around her. She was the captain of the ship and her ingenuity and artistry made everything so much more beautiful. Joy was a dynamic force in this world. As an elementary art teacher for 26 years, Joy inspired young people in so many ways by teaching them to always think outside the box and never be afraid to fail. The accomplishments she was able to glean from her students continually astounded everyone. Joy forged friendships that were life long and was determined to live life to the fullest. Our world sparkles because of the love, understanding, patience, and wisdom she both taught and practiced. Joy loved every form of artistic expression and creativity and practiced painting, drawing, weaving, pottery, and beadwork with remarkable success. She loved the seashore, her art studio, her vibrant gardens, birds and animals and saw beauty in everything that most would pass by. Her spirit wove its way through all aspects of life with passion and vitality. Joy's love and devotion for her family and her friends was limitless. Her compassion and kindness for others made a better life for everyone she was in contact with. Joy shall be reunited above with her beloved parents, Virginia N. Smith and James Smith. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband James G. Gallagher, her son James J. Gallagher and his wife Caitlin, her granddaughters Sammy and Bailey, her sister Cindy Brauer and her husband Jeffery Brauer, their children Heather Brauer and Timothy Brauer and his wife Brittany, and countless nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, we ask for support for Connecticut Challenge, 250 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890, a foundation near and dear to Joy's heart. For information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary