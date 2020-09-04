Joy Segala Tuba
Joy Segala Tuba, age 91, longtime resident of Fairfield, CT and then Sherman, CT, beloved wife of Zoltan B. Tuba, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was a member of the North Hill community of Needham, MA since 2013.
Joy was born in Bridgeport, CT, on April 22, 1929, daughter of the late John and Rose (Barbera) Segala. After taking secretarial classes in high school, Joy worked for an insurance company and then a law practice. Finally, she went into civil service, working for an Air Force major before she left to become a homemaker and start a family.
Joy was athletic and an adventurer in her youth. She skied Tuckerman's Ravine in high school, water skied, played golf and tennis, and enjoyed boating on Candlewood Lake. She was a longtime member of Mill River Country Club and scored a hole-in-one during her tenure. Joy also enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting, and she was an avid bridge player for most of her life. Finally, she loved her dogs and was a great supporter of animal humane societies, including baking and making stuffed animal toys for fund drives.
Joy was married to Zol for 66 years until his death in 2019. She leaves behind her son, Geoffrey Tuba (of Brookline, MA), her daughter, Jennifer Tuba Peyton (of Wayland, MA) and husband James, her grandchildren Tyler and Kelsey Peyton, her brother and sister-in-law Chester and Dolores Segala, sister-in-law Patricia Tuba, her nieces Karen Beardsworth, Erica Riley, Barbara Tuba, Donna Winters, Jeanne McClear, and Judy Horvath, and nephews James and Michael Segala, and Charlie, Louie and Michael Horvath.
Funeral services will be private, but you may access Joy's memorial web page by visiting www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.