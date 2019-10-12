|
|
Joyce A. Alea
On October 10th, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend Joyce A. Alea entered into eternal rest. She was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Viola Micci, born July 29 ,1941. She was a long time resident of Ansonia, CT, a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University and a teacher in the Ansonia school system for 37 years. She was an active member of the Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia until she relocated to Chandler, AZ several years after her retirement. She was predeceased by one brother Joseph M. Micci. She is survived by her children Margaret Dearth and her husband Mark of Gilbert, AZ, her son John F. Alea and his wife Gail of Fresno, CA, her grandchildren Amy and Matt Gracie, Ryan Dearth, Rachel and Eddie Kobziak, two great-grandchildren Jaxon and Ellis all of Arizona. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gustave and Catherine Micci of Gilbert, AZ, sister Judith Nichols of Shelton, CT, and sister-in-law Linda Grabowski Micci of New Haven, CT, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, AZ at 9:30 am on October 17, 2019. A service will also be held at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia, CT at 1 pm on October 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Holy Rosary Church Ansonia or Saint Steven's Church in Chandler, AZ.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019