Joyce Arlio, age 74, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Born in Bridgeport on December 14, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Motasky Arlio. She was an employee of General Electric before her retirement and was also was a hairdresser for many years. Joyce was a dedicated parishioner at St. Ambrose Church and enjoyed playing puzzle and board games with her great-nieces and nephews, Isiah, Jenascia, Kaden and Levi. Joyce was a loving and caring person who loved her family and will be deeply missed by all. Survivors include a brother, Joseph Arlio of Trumbull, nephews, Gary LaFountain Jr. (Nikki) and Gary Arlio (Sue), cousins, Lucinda Timpanelli and Faye Arlio as well as several additional cousins and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Cynthia LaFountain and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Arlio. The family would like to thank her caregiver Danielle Hackett as well as the Connecticut Hospice for the compassionate care and companionship they provided. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends and relatives greet the family on Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.