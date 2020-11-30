Joyce Shirley Patricia
Soracco Bruno
Joyce Shirley Patricia Soracco Bruno, of Fairfield, age 89, passed away on November 27, 2020. Joyce was born in her Carlton Avenue home in Bridgeport, Connecticut on March 18, 1931. Joyce is the daughter of the late Agostino Soracco and Catherine Cuneo, and was the baby of four children: the late Robert Soracco, Kathleen Wilcsek and Theresa Rogers.
Joyce was raised in Bridgeport and belonged to Saint Peter's Church. She graduated from Bassick High School in 1949 and received a diploma from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She was a registered nurse working Tower 7 at Bridgeport Hospital for 26 years. She ended her career at 3030 Park then North Bridge nursing homes.
Joyce was a devout Catholic and loved going to mass, praying with her rosary beads and reading the Bible. For fun, Joyce loved watching Turner Classic movies, listening to Italian House Party on WICC600, doing puzzles and crosswords, reading, going to parades, singing loud, sitting outside in the backyard and eating delicious food, especially at Lou's Diner. She loved America, loved her Italian heritage and loved the military. She also used her creativity to give back to others. She knitted baby hats for premies, knitted scarves and mittens for the military, crocheted blankets for family members and sewed every button for anyone who needed it.
Joyce also had lifelong friendships including her "Busy Bees" group of friends she had since kindergarten and her high school soul mate, Diane Druggee. She loved her friends at the Easton Senior Center and Assumption Church in Fairfield. But most of all, Joyce loved being a mother and grandmother. She loved her family no matter what they brought to the table. Her classic line was always "there's not a lemon in the bunch."
Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Claudia and Alan Sheketoff, her son, Louis Bruno and her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Timothy Gay. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nicholas and Luciane Sheketoff, Melissa and Derik Wrightson, Matthew Sheketoff, Amy Jo Sheketoff, Annie Lyn Sheketoff, Bruce and Dorothy Gay, Jennifer and Christopher Hamilton, Sara and Michael Barr. And she leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Chase, Kevin, Vaida, Bruce Jr. and Ava.
The family would like to thank all of the nursing staff that helped her over the years.