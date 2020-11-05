1/1
Joyce C. Gonzales
1956 - 2020
Joyce C. Gonzales
Joyce (Noble) Gonzales, age 63, of Shelton, passed away quietly in her home on Saturday, October 31, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Joyce was born December 11, 1956 to the late Bernard and Doris Noble of Bridgeport, CT. She was predeceased by her late husband, Jorge Gonzales, who was her "one in a million". Survivors include her daughter Jaqueline Ana Soltis (Kurt) and son Jorge Gonzales (Jomarie); grandchildren Camden, Jordan, Jalissa and George; siblings Patricia Costeines (George), Bernard Noble (Lan), Stephen Noble (Pilar), and Barbara Omonte (Abraham); nieces and nephews Frank, Scott, Jessica, Matthew, Joyce Carol, and Stephanie; aunt Carol Gregory in Florida; and many loving cousins. Lastly, the family wants to give special thanks to her partner, Michael Rynich, who helped to make her last year's so happy and full of adventure. Joyce loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, as well as traveling, cooking, exercising, dancing, singing and laughing. She had a very strong work ethic and dedicated her professional career to helping others achieve their employment and educational goals during her time working at Career Resources, Housatonic Community College, and The WorkPlace. Everyone who had the pleasure to know and love Joyce will sadly miss her.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required and social distancing will be expected as guests walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure everyone has the same opportunity. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice, www.hospice.com or Smilow Cancer Hospital, www.givetoynhh.org in memory of Joyce. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
