Joyce Cooney
Joyce Cooney, age 88, of Huntington and formerly of Bridgeport, CT passed away October 25, 2020. Mrs. Cooney was born in Scranton, PA to the late Austin and Margaret Scheller Muldowney. Mrs. Cooney was an avid sports fan who enjoyed cheering on the Yankees and the UConn Huskies Women's basketball team. She loved playing card games, singing along to the greatest hits and going to lunch with friends and family. She cherished her frequent visits to PA to visit her sister and extended family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Mrs. Cooney was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul D. Cooney, her daughter-in-law Cheryl Cooney and her sister Jeanne Berry. Survivors include her three devoted children William and his wife Donna Cooney of Cheshire, CT, Margaret Herlihy of Huntington, CT and Patrick Cooney and Lisa Nardone of Naples, FL; her sister Nancy Mowrer of Lancaster, PA and seven loving grandchildren William and his wife Tammy, Mark and Michael Cooney, Kimberly McGuire and her husband David, Brandon Cooney and his wife Lindsay, Shannon DiCecco and her husband James and Ryan Cooney; four cherished great-grandchildren Erin, Meghan and Kathryn McGuire and Emma Cooney.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington, CT. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull CT. Friends may call on Friday from 9:30 to 1030 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. Masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Please follow C.D.C. social distancing guidelines. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
.