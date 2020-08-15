Joyce Cordova
Joyce Cordova, age 72, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully with her loving brother by her side Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice of Branford. Miss Cordova was born March 21, 1948 in Stamford, CT, daughter of the late Anthony F. and Mary (Ponticello) Cordova and was a longtime area resident. Prior to her retirement, Joyce was a devoted Special Education Teacher for 38 years for the Stratford School System. Joyce was a strong, compassionate, loving person who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling to various locations throughout the world, especially Italy. Later in life, she found her new passion playing golf, and spending time with her golf buddies. Her true love was spending time with her family, friends, and especially her little pup, Darcy, who was a great comfort to her. Joyce was a caring and beloved sister, aunt, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Joyce is survived by her brother, Frank Cordova; nephews, Frank Cordova, Jr. (Michelle) and Timothy Cordova (RaeAnne); niece, Amy Lynn Cordova Cornell (Adam); grandnephews, Matthew Cordova, Andrew Cordova, and Alex Cordova; and grandnieces, Carly Cordova, Camryn Cordova, Keira Cordova, and Cassidy Cordova. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull, CT. Interment will be private. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to SWIM Cancer Center, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606, www.give.stvincents.org
