|
|
Joyce Criegmuss
Joyce Krueger Criegmuss, age 83, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Ronald F. Criegmuss, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Carolton Health Care center in Fairfield. Mrs. Criegmuss was born in Somerville, NJ daughter of the late Walter and Cornelia Krueger, and was a Bridgeport resident most of her life. She was a retired employee for Sacred Heart University. Joyce was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Fairfield, and a member of the former St. Mark Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. She enjoyed her many trips to the Casino and enjoyed playing Bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her two devoted daughters: Donna Hutter and her husband Paul, of Fairfield and Cheryl Carlson and her husband Patrick, of Seymour. A brother Wayne Krueger, of CA, and two grandchildren, Emma Grace and Andrew Hutter and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all service will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. A Memorial service will take place at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 160 Hill Farm Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824. To light a candle or leave a message of condolence, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020