Joyce Ann DePalma

May 8, 1943 - November 15, 2020. Joyce Ann DePalma, beloved mother and friend passed away at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Joyce was born on May 8, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to Gertrude Sampson and Fredrick Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as two brothers: William J. Mitchell and Donald J. Mitchell. Joyce spent two decades as an executive assistant at Yarmich Realty in Bridgeport. She later studied and obtained her realtor's license, which had been a personal goal for most of her life. She had a soft spot for both four-legged and two-legged animals providing shelter, food, and love when she could. She is survived by her three daughters: Jessica DePalma (Jeff Krug), Jodi DePalma, and Jennette Bartlett (Chris); six grandchildren: Paige Mitchell (Josiah), Molly VanWerven, Cleo Mieles, Anthony Valentin, Emma Coover, and Rori Bartlett; her brother Fred Mitchell; and nieces: Kelly Mitchell-Phillips (Hugh) and Jennifer Blake (Scott). When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life Service will be held for Joyce in Bridgeport, CT.



