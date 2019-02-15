Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
More Obituaries for Joyce Norell
Joyce E. Norell Obituary
Joyce E. Norell
Joyce E. Norell, age 86, of Stratford, formerly of Fairfield died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport she was artistic and enjoyed ceramic shop, floral arranging, as well as gardening, knitting, reading and was a sports fan of the NY Giants and Uconn Women's Basketball and also enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren play. She is survived by a son Richard (Kathleen) Norell Jr. of Stratford, a daughter Deborah (Michael) Milne of Stratford, four grandchildren, Susan (Cory) Clark, Colin (Amanda) Milne, Melissa (Tom) McIntosh and Stephanie (Laura) Norell-Depko and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Brooke, Matthew and Bridget. Friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday at 4 p.m. in The LARSON FUNERAL HOME, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgeport Hospital for their care and memorial donations may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport 06610.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
