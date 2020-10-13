Joyce C. Higgins
Joyce C. Higgins, age 80, of Stratford, the beloved wife of Robert "Pinky" Higgins, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in New Haven on July 15, 1940 to the late Raymond and Catherine (Sullivan) Farrell.
Joyce worked for the Stratford School System as a paraprofessional for many years before retiring. She was the loving mother to ten children and was proud of her big Irish family. Whether it was to lend a caring ear over a cup of coffee, or just to play a game of cards , friends knew Joyce's back door always open.
Most of all, she loved being Mim to her much adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be sadly missed by all and her legacy will live on and she will always remain forever in our hearts. In the words of Joyce "Stay happy, think positive, and don't let the dark days take over all your bright days."
In addition to her husband Pinky includes her ten loving children Margaret (Peggy) Goebel of Stratford, Robert (Bobby) Higgins and his wife Nancy of Wallingford, Dawn Higgins of Naples, FL., David (Duke) Higgins and his wife Kim of Little River SC., Robin D'Andrea and her husband Wayne of Milford, Matthew Higgins of Seymour, Rhena Higgins and Jeffrey Higgins both of Stratford, Scott Higgins of St. Petersburg FL. and Raymond (Wheezer) Higgins and his wife Courtney of Trumbull, her twenty adored grandchildren and nine cherished great-grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her brother Raymond Farrell and his wife Marcia of Hamden, her sister Judith Gonzales and her husband Sebs of Ft. Myers, FL., as well as several nieces nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her bother Ronald Farrell and her sister Loretta DeFrank.
In keeping with Joyce's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joyce's memory may be made to The Kennedy Center, through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour ,Ct, 06483, is compassionately caring for the family. To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com