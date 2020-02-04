Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce J. Kiernan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce J. Kiernan Obituary
Joyce Jackson Kiernan
Joyce Jackson Kiernan, age 78, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Frederick Kiernan, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Kiernan was born in Bridgeport, she was a retired LPN at both St. Vincent Medical Center and the Bridgeport Hospital. Private Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. All other services are private. Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport is in care of arrangements. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -