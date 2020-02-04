|
|
Joyce Jackson Kiernan
Joyce Jackson Kiernan, age 78, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Frederick Kiernan, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Kiernan was born in Bridgeport, she was a retired LPN at both St. Vincent Medical Center and the Bridgeport Hospital. Private Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. All other services are private. Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport is in care of arrangements. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020