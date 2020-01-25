Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Joyce Elaine Kopazna
Joyce E. Kopazna passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on January 23rd, 2020, at the age of 80. Joyce was born on May 2nd, 1939 to her parents John and Elaine Dubinsky of Bridgeport, CT. When Joyce married her husband Jerry, they quickly started a family of 5 boys, which would eventually grow into 8 grandkids and 1 great-grandson. Joyce enjoyed having her family together for Sunday dinners and holidays, where she always cooked enough food to feed an army. Joyce was a one of a kind, strong willed, lovable woman always putting others needs first. Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry, her sister, Mary Lou (Richard) and her children, Jerry (Cindy), Gary, Gregg (Kerry), Scott (Sue) and Glenn (Dori); her grandchildren, Jennifer, Nick (Suzie), Kara (Ryan), Kelsey, Kennedy, Tyler, Austin, and Logan and her great grandson, Chase. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
