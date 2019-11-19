|
|
Joyce Kerigan Mulligan
Joyce Kerigan Mulligan, beloved wife to the late William H. Mulligan, a resident of Fairfield for 67 years passed away on November 18, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born October 26, 1930 in New London, she was the daughter to the late William F. and Gertrude Minnix Kerigan. Joyce was raised in Bridgeport and was a graduate of Bassick High School class of 1948. She was the founding member of St. Pius X Church and a past president of the Ladies Guild.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, William Mulligan, a daughter, Patricia Mulligan and her partner, Russell Sullivan; grandchildren Brian Mulligan, Erin Mannetti (Mark), Caitlin Armbruster (Chris); great-granddaughters Mia Mannetti, Giuliane Mannetti, and Ava Armbruster; she is also survived by her loving dogs Lola and Miley; a sister Claire Melish (Len); brothers Jim Kerigan, Jr. (Jane), Joe Kerigan (Paula); sister in-law Lynn Kerigan and manu nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was predeceased by her brothers Bill and Jack Kerigan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church in Fairfield. Her burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center.
For travel directions, to order flowers or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2019