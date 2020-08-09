Juan "John" Delgado

Jul 6, 1954 - Aug 5, 2020

It is with great sadness to announce that on the morning of August 5, 2020 Juan Delgado passed away at the young age of 66 with his loving wife by his bedside. Juan was born on July 6, 1954 in the municipality of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to a large family who's heritage and culture is everlasting. Lead by his father Eusebio and his mother Teodosa Delgado, Juan along with his five brothers and three sisters, made their way to the city of Bridgeport, CT in his early life, a city to which he was proud to call his home for many years.

Juan took great pride in his upbringing in Bridgeport and his graduation from Bullard-Havens Technical high school, which lead him to a life of hard and honest work as a Machinist for various companies throughout his career in manufacturing. This career helped him build a prosperous and wonderful life for himself and his family.

In the summer of 1987 Juan took Elizabeth Ann Fox to be his wife, which led to them to the beautiful life that they would go onto build in Milford, CT. With this marriage and new life his two sons Ryan and Justin were born, two sons who's pride in their father has no end. It was at this moment his life would truly become one of honor, compassion, and devotion, for he was a husband and father whose love and care knew no bounds. This love and devotion to family was not exclusive to just the small family he had built for himself, but it extended out to his mother and father, every member of his siblings and their immediate families, extended family, in laws, and friends.

Juan Delgado was preceded in death by his father Eusebio, mother Teodosa, brother Wilfredo, and sisters Abigail and Margarita. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his sons Ryan with his wife Crystal and Justin with his wife Magdalena, brothers Philip, Fred, Ramon, and Moises, his sister Gloria, brothers and sisters in laws, his countless cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and all of their respected families.

A small service will be held in the city of Port St. Lucie, FL, his home at the moment of passing on August 10, 2020 for his immediate family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date (TBD), in Connecticut, to which any and all family and friends will be invited. The family asks that no donations be made directly at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store