JuaQuina D. Smith-Shaw
JuaQuina D. Smith-Shaw, of Derby, CT (formerly of Bridgeport, CT), passed into Heaven on December 8, 2019, at the age of 66. Daughter of the late William P. Smith and Marie C. Smith, Wife of the late Thomas C. Shaw, Mother of Shanek L. Hightower (Barge), Sister of William P. Smith, Wallas B. Smith, Bernard Belcher, 2nd Mom to Christopher Rhodes.
JuaQuina graduated Central High School, class of 1971, in Bridgeport, CT and worked for News Publishing Company, Stratford, CT in her youth. She worked for the Bridgeport Board of Education for approximately 34 years. Most recently she was employed with the Ansonia Board of Education.
Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Service following at Abundant Life Ministries, 195 North Main St., Ansonia, CT. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019
