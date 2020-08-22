Judith A. Boos
Judith A. Boos, age 79, died peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Waveny Care Center, New Canaan. Born in Monroe, Michigan, Judy was the daughter of Walter and Hazel Boos. After graduating from college, Judy dedicated her life to educating high school students in Social Studies and Psychology. Early in her career, Judy taught in Michigan before moving to Connecticut in 1969. Judy taught at Andrew Warde High School (now known as Fairfield Warde High School) in Fairfield, Connecticut for over 30 years. Judy's love of politics and service led her to serve on the RTM of the Town of Fairfield, as President of the Fairfield Education Association, and as Vice President of the Connecticut Education Association. In addition to her professional and political activities, Judy enjoyed spending time with her dogs, gardening in her beautiful yard, and international travel, including her sabbatical to Thailand. Judy is survived by her aunt, Shirley Boos of Monroe, Michigan and her cousins, Mary and Kathy. She is also survived by many friends, including her dear friend, Agnes Esposito of Trumbull, Connecticut. Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to The High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield (HSSFF Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 682, Fairfield, CT 06824, http://fairfieldscholarshipfoundation.org/donate/
