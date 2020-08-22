1/
Judith A. Boos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Boos
Judith A. Boos, age 79, died peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Waveny Care Center, New Canaan. Born in Monroe, Michigan, Judy was the daughter of Walter and Hazel Boos. After graduating from college, Judy dedicated her life to educating high school students in Social Studies and Psychology. Early in her career, Judy taught in Michigan before moving to Connecticut in 1969. Judy taught at Andrew Warde High School (now known as Fairfield Warde High School) in Fairfield, Connecticut for over 30 years. Judy's love of politics and service led her to serve on the RTM of the Town of Fairfield, as President of the Fairfield Education Association, and as Vice President of the Connecticut Education Association. In addition to her professional and political activities, Judy enjoyed spending time with her dogs, gardening in her beautiful yard, and international travel, including her sabbatical to Thailand. Judy is survived by her aunt, Shirley Boos of Monroe, Michigan and her cousins, Mary and Kathy. She is also survived by many friends, including her dear friend, Agnes Esposito of Trumbull, Connecticut. Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to The High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield (HSSFF Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 682, Fairfield, CT 06824, http://fairfieldscholarshipfoundation.org/donate/. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved