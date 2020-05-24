Judith B. Walker
Judith B. Walker, age 86 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Ronald G. Walker, died peacefully on May 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family following a long battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport in 1934, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Margaret Damm Burr, Sr. Judy graduated from Bassick High School and the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed at Park City Hospital, Bridgeport as Emergency Room Charge Nurse for over 30 years, until its closure in 1993. Judy then continued her nursing career at Bridgeport Hospital for six more years, until the time of her retirement in 1999. A genuine warm soul and social by nature, Judy would organize the Park City Hospital Christmas Party annually; despite the hospital's closure, she continued to organize the festivities through December, 2019. She never missed the chance to get together with all of her PCH friends whom she loved and cherished. She also socialized with high school friends from Bassick, lunched with her "Bagel Buddies" and enjoyed bowling in the Morning Glory league. Judy was also a longtime member of the Long Hill Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. Judy will be long remembered for her special "Walker Family Sunday Gatherings" and countless family picnics at the family home. Her love and dedication to her family was unparalleled. She is survived by her devoted children, Kenneth (Jill K. Wellner) Walker of Fairfield, Scott (Jean) Walker of Derby and Robin (Robert) Fazekas of Shelton; cherished granddaughters, Katy (Louis) Follo of Stratford, Jennifer Walker of Derby and Alexis (Jason) Shaub of Trumbull; her precious great-grandson, Elliot L. Follo of Stratford; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 49 years, she was predeceased by a niece, Sandy Christensen; a sister, Barbara Drown and a brother, John "Jack" K. Burr, Jr. Due to the social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, all funeral services and interment in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull, will be private. Special thanks to Jeannie Walker who devoted her time, talent and love to Judy's final week; she was kept comfortable and gently eased into eternal rest. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.wakeleememorial.com.
Judith B. Walker, age 86 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Ronald G. Walker, died peacefully on May 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family following a long battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport in 1934, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Margaret Damm Burr, Sr. Judy graduated from Bassick High School and the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed at Park City Hospital, Bridgeport as Emergency Room Charge Nurse for over 30 years, until its closure in 1993. Judy then continued her nursing career at Bridgeport Hospital for six more years, until the time of her retirement in 1999. A genuine warm soul and social by nature, Judy would organize the Park City Hospital Christmas Party annually; despite the hospital's closure, she continued to organize the festivities through December, 2019. She never missed the chance to get together with all of her PCH friends whom she loved and cherished. She also socialized with high school friends from Bassick, lunched with her "Bagel Buddies" and enjoyed bowling in the Morning Glory league. Judy was also a longtime member of the Long Hill Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. Judy will be long remembered for her special "Walker Family Sunday Gatherings" and countless family picnics at the family home. Her love and dedication to her family was unparalleled. She is survived by her devoted children, Kenneth (Jill K. Wellner) Walker of Fairfield, Scott (Jean) Walker of Derby and Robin (Robert) Fazekas of Shelton; cherished granddaughters, Katy (Louis) Follo of Stratford, Jennifer Walker of Derby and Alexis (Jason) Shaub of Trumbull; her precious great-grandson, Elliot L. Follo of Stratford; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 49 years, she was predeceased by a niece, Sandy Christensen; a sister, Barbara Drown and a brother, John "Jack" K. Burr, Jr. Due to the social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, all funeral services and interment in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull, will be private. Special thanks to Jeannie Walker who devoted her time, talent and love to Judy's final week; she was kept comfortable and gently eased into eternal rest. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.wakeleememorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2020.