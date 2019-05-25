Judith M. Brown

Judith M. Brown, age 70, the loving wife of Robert E. Brown for over 53 years, died Friday, May 24, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on February 6, 1949 to the late Florence E. and Ralph S. Brown, and was raised in Greens Farms. She resided in Westport with her husband in her childhood home.

Judy loved to spend time with her family. She loved animals of all kinds. She loved to read and listen to music. Judy loved nature and the beauty of everything life has to offer and was especially fond of Burying Hill Beach. She adored going to the movies with her lifelong love, Bob. She was our glue, our rock, and a true friend to so many. There are no words to express how deeply we will miss her.

In addition to her devoted husband, Robert, Judith is survived by her two children, Christina and Christopher; son-in-law, Edward Bergers; grandchildren, Katherine, Emily and Robert Bergers and his wife, Kendra; great granddaughter, Elsie Kate Bergers, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Judith was predeceased by her older brother, Donald Brown.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Church Congregational in Fairfield with Rev. Spollett officiating. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society, 455 Post Road, East, Westport, CT 06880. To send a condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary