Grace Baptist Church
400 Burnt Plains Rd
Milford, CT 06461
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
400 Burnt Plains Rd.
Milford, CT
Judith Delgado


Judith Delgado Obituary
Judith Delgado
Judith "Judy" Delgado, of West Haven, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Branford Hospice. She was 77 years old. Born in Bridgeport on May 18, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude Hill. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nicholas Delgado, of Bridgeport.
She leaves to cherish her memory 6 children, Deborah Boyd and her husband Tom of West Haven; Joseph and his wife Sarah of Sacramento, CA; Robert, Susan, and Nicolas Delgado of Bridgeport and Damon Delgado and his wife Jennifer of West Haven; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Judy loved spending time with her family and especially loved playing Bingo with her friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Rd., Milford, CT. In lieu flowers, donations can be made in our Mother's name to the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019
