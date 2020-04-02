|
Judith Ann Gibbons
Judith Ann Gibbons, age 77, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Bridgeport on October 17, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Mildred Bowen Gibbons, Sr. Judith was an educator and had been employed by ACES with many years of dedicated service before her retirement in 2003. She also was a certified nurse's assistant and proudly worked for the VNA. She was a woman of great faith and was passionate in her devotion to others, having cared tirelessly for her parents until their ultimate passing. She enjoyed traveling and had taken numerous trips to Florida, however, her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her brothers, Jon M. Gibbons of Stratford, Robert Gibbons and his wife Bonnie of Newtown and Harry Gibbons, Jr and his wife Gail of Trumbull as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2020