Judith H. Van Der Sluys
Judith H. De Block Van Der Sluys, age 76, beloved wife of the late Peter C. Van Der Sluys, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, New Jersey on April 25, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Cornelius and Helen Smits De Block. Judy grew up in northern New Jersey and attended Katherine Gibbs secretarial school. She married Pete at age 19, living in Iowa and North Dakota while he was in the Air Force, and returning to Wayne, New Jersey and then moving to Trumbull, Connecticut. She enjoyed raising her daughters and served faithfully at her church. Judy had a love and gifting for music. She played the piano and organ, directed a men's chorus, and led handbell choirs, using her talents to make hymns and worship come alive. Judy had a taste for fun and adventure too, taking up skiing which became a memorable family activity, developing a passion for golf, and later traveling to every continent (Yes, Antarctica too!). She loved each of her grandchildren deeply, encouraging them and creating special memories. Judy had a strength, grace and courage that came from her character and her faith in God. Her generosity, kindness and zest for life touched so many. Even through the challenges of life, including losing her husband at just 48, surviving breast cancer, and battling Parkinson's Disease, she loved to share her hope in Jesus her Savior. Because of that hope and faith, she is now fully healed, home, and worshipping in the presence of God and with loved ones who have gone before. Survivors include her two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and Walter Arze of Clarksburg, Maryland and Cherie and Scott Nagel of Trumbull, cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Hannah-Noel, Nathan, Abigail, Micah and Jessica, sister and brother-in-law, Carol and George Wright, and sister-in-law, Francine De Block, as well as her nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter C. Van Der Sluys, and brother, Cornelius De Block.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, the interment in Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn, NJ will be held privately for the immediate family, and a memorial service and celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601, www.bridgeportrescuemission.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020