Judith Lee Mullen Kraft
Judith Lee Mullen Kraft, age 78 of Milford, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Judy was born in Bronx, NY, on June 28, 1941, daughter of the late James and Selina Hanvey Mullen. Judy was a Registered Nurse and worked in hospitals, nursing homes, and doctors' offices over the course of her career, most recently for oral surgeons Drs. Wineland and Volpe in Milford until her retirement. She was a member of the Lucia Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star of Milford and of the First United Church of Christ, Congregational in Milford. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years Norman J. Kraft of Milford, her daughter and son-in-law Dr. Sharon Mallon Lyman and James Lyman of Middlefield, her daughter Susan Myers of Milford, and her grandchildren, whom she adored, Kevin and Erica Mallon and Jay, Julie, and Colin Myers. She also leaves behind her nephews Richard Mullen, Jr. and Robert Mullen and their families, and her cousins Drs. Robert and Harold Wighton, Diane Spinner, and Janet Monahan and their families. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Corinne Mullen. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405, or to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 11, 2019