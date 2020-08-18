1/1
Judith Kreuter
1938 - 2020
Judith M. Kreuter
Aug. 31, 1938 - Aug. 9, 2020 Judith M. Kreuter, age 81, of Milford passed away on August 9, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was the wife of the late Edward Kreuter. Judith was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Hetherington Cottle. She is survived by her son Clifford Kreuter and her companion Frank Donroe both of Milford. She is predeceased by her brother Joseph Cottle. For 30 years Judith was a staffing agent for Adecco, prior to her retirement.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepard, Orange at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Church of the Good Shepard
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
