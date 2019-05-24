|
|
Judith A. Langlois
Judith A. Langlois, age 76, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Robert Langlois, passed away on May 22, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Judith was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on January 7, 1943 to the late John Falvey and Norma Cleaves Perry and has been a longtime area resident. She was a retired secretary for Dynaturn Manufacturing Company. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Denise Gulish and her husband Alan of Stratford, and her cherished grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019