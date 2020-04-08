|
|
Judith M. Medeiros
Judith M, Medeiros, age 70 of Bridgeport, died peacefully at home on April 3, 2020. She was born to the late John and Georgianna Sneider on June 16, 1949. Judith was the wife of the late Edward C. Medeiros of Bridgeport and leaves to mourn her three beloved children Corey E. Medeiros, Cayla M. Medeiros and Stephen J. Medeiros and her sister Rita A. Weed of Bridgeport who will dearly miss her. Judy was the proud grandmother to her three grandchildren, Maiya Medeiros, Genesis Medeiros and grandson Corey Medeiros, the children of her son Corey. She is also survived by many relatives and friends. In 1967 Judith graduated from Central High School and went on to do clerical work in several fields. She enjoyed painting and loved to bowl in the church leagues and with her family. She was an avid fan of 1960's music which helped her relax. Services will be private at this time with a memorial at a later date.The LARSON FUNERAL HOME Bridgeport is in care of arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2020