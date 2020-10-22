1/2
Judith McDermott
1927 - 2020
S. Judith McDermott
Feb 10, 1927 ~ Oct 17, 2020. S. Judith (Judy) McDermott passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1927 to the late Leokady and Alexander Cwalina. Judy was predeceased by her husband John J. McDermott, their son Gregory and his wife Charlene and their son Scott, sisters Jean Borkowski, Stephanie Norko, Ida Martin, Agnes Sadowski and Mary Schoenknecht, brothers Joseph and Donald Cwalina.
She is survived by her beloved son, Robert McDermott and his wife Deborah and two stepsons of Tempe, Arizona, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister Ann Hajna-Rastelli and her husband Henry, great-niece Deborah and her husband T.J. Lanese who were always "there" for her and many nieces and nephews.
Judy liked to travel, knit and crochet and read. She was an avid gardener, sharing seeds and vegetables with friends and neighbors. By request, she planted a perennial garden at Bridgeport North Branch Library and maintained it from 2006-2013. She wrote "ditties" for birthdays, showers, etc. and was dubbed "Poet Laureate" by the Silver Fox Red Hat Society.
She was a registered nurse and a 1947 graduate of Bellevue Hospital in NYC and a 1964 graduate of the University of Bridgeport earning a Bachelor of Science with a major in Nursing. During her nursing career she was a Supervisor of Nurses for the Bridgeport Health Department, Supervisor of Nurses for the Combination Public Health Nursing Service of Fairfield and School Nurse for Notre Dame H.S.
She was a member of St Michael the Archangel Ladies Guild, AARP Chapter 831, Bridgeport Police Triad, Red Hat Society and Notre Dame Retirees.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Calling hours will take place Tuesday morning in the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport (directly across from the church) from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Michael's Church in memory of Judy. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral services provided by
Radozycki Funeral Home
305 Pulaski St
Bridgeport, CT 06608
(203) 333-0906
