Judith Meinck
1938 - 2020
Judith Lucille Meinck
Dec 2, 1938 - Aug 2, 2020Judith Osteen Meinck, beloved wife of Milton Meinck completed her journey of a life well-lived on August 2, 2020 passing peacefully into eternity. Judy was born on December 2, 1938 to Willard and Neva Osteen in Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in the Arts and moved to New York City in pursuit of job opportunities. After marrying Milt and starting to raise their family they settled in Fairfield, CT. When her sons were grown, Judy began working in recreational therapy in area nursing homes.
Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years and her loving sons Brad (Lee Ann) and Chris (Sharon) and her grandchildren: Jeremy, Gabrielle and Kane in addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and brother.
Judy cherished her friends and will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind, gentle woman with a generous heart. She was a consummate citizen of the world having enjoyed extensive travel around the globe and a dedicated patron of music and the arts. AN INTELLIGENT WOMAN - A GIFT TO THE WORLD
A private memorial service will be held at Spear-Miller Funeral Home in Fairfield, CT on Saturday, August 15th.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
