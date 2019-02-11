Judith F. Neubauer

Judith F. Neubauer, longtime resident of Monroe, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. She was 78.

Judy was born on February 10, 1940 to the late Frank and Mitzi Neuhart in New Britain, CT. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1961 and went on to receive her Masters in Education from Northeastern University.

Judy was a dedicated English teacher, educating students at the Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Massachusetts; New Britain High School in New Britain, Connecticut and Tomlinson Middle School in Fairfield, Connecticut. She found great joy in teaching and was beloved and admired by her students and colleagues.

Judy and Bob, her loving husband of 52 years, raised their two children Ken and Kristin in Monroe where she was deeply involved in the Monroe Public School system. Judy was a leader in the P.T.O., voluntarily organizing, writing and disseminating publicity for Monroe Elementary, Chalk Hill Middle School and Masuk High School. Following her passion to help shape Monroe's schools, Judy also volunteered on many committees and often contributed to various school activities and discussions.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bob, and children, Ken and Kristin. Judy is predeceased by her parents Frank and Mitzi Neuhart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Parish, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Interment to immediate follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

Her family asks, in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury, CT. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2019