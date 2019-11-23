Connecticut Post Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Judith Ondek Obituary
Judith (Komaromi) Ondek
Judith (Komaromi) Ondek, of West Hartford, passed away November 21, at the home she shared with her beloved husband William J. Ondek. She was born in Bridgeport and graduated from St. Ann, before being a member of the first class at Fairfield's Andrew Ward High School in 1957. An accomplished athlete she competed in basketball, field hockey and was the captain of the baton majorette squad and intramural softball teams, as well as volunteering at the Red Cross. After school she worked at Read's Department Store, Robert Hall Clothing Store, the Hartford Insurance Group and Merit Insurance. When she and her husband moved to West Hartford, she became involved in the school system and worked at Bugbee Elementary School as a kindergarten paraprofessional for over ten years before retiring. Judith loved traveling, baking and spending time with her family and was a woman of strong faith. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Timothy, and was active in the Women's Club and Renew Group. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Laura Lee Ondek. Funeral services will be Monday (November 25) with her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford, burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Friends and family may call Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019
