Judith Ellen Beaudin Ross, 80, loving mother, daughter, sister, and wife, passed away on April 5, 2019, after a long illness.

Daughter of the late George and Margaret Beaudin of Fairfield, Connecticut, Judy graduated from Bullard Havens School in Bridgeport. Judy married and took joy in her children, Catherine Louise and David George.

As a young woman, Judy was active in the 4H and won many awards for her dress designs. Her skills as a seamstress continued throughout her busy life. Judy was a skilled manager in two McDonald's locations where she mentored young workers, helping them grow and succeed.

Judy had the gift of gab and relished wearing stunning and sometimes zany hats. She loved arts and crafts projects. After relocating to North Carolina, she joined many groups and enjoyed conversing at bible study and socializing at Bunco, Bingo and movie nights with the ladies.

Judy is survived by her daughter Catherine Capasso, son-in-law Robert Capasso, and grandson Cody of Mooresville, North Carolina, her son David Ross, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and grandson David, of Brookfield, Connecticut, her brother Peter Beaudin of Benton, Arkansas, and her sister Elizabeth Beaudin of Fairfield, Connecticut.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ,128 S Tryon St Ste 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019