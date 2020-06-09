Judith J. Velky
Judith J. (Brown) Velky, age 76 of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Velky Sr., passed away in God's hands on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in New York the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Brown. She was a former employee of the Fairfield Department store in her youth and retired from Newtown Manufacturing in 1993. Married to her high school sweetheart, Joseph C. Velky for 53 years they resided in the town of Monroe to raise their family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her three sons and nine grandchildren. Judy enjoyed traveling with her husband during their retirement to places like Aruba, Virginia Beach and Alaska. Her home and yard were her sanctuaries where she loved gardening and spending time with her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts including ceramics and painting. She spent summers in her back yard and pool enjoying time with her family and loving neighbors. She was an avid shopper and was affectionately known as Santa making Christmas a cherishable and special time for all of her family. Judy was predeceased by her sister Carol Ann Duguay and survived by her niece Diane Cotter and nephews David Rosenbluh, Robert Rosenbluh and their families. She leaves behind her loving sons Joseph Velky, Jr. and his wife Michele of Southbury, John Velky and his wife Kimberley of Massachusetts, James Velky, Sr and his wife Randi of Southbury. She was also survived by her beloved grandchildren Michael, Brianna, Joseph III, Mathew, Andrew, Rebecca, James Jr., Alexis and Jordan Velky. She will be terribly missed by all... We love you to the moon and back! A wake will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, in Monroe from 4-8 p.m. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull, on Saturday, June 13 at 11:15 a.m. If planning on attending Judy's service please be sure to bring a mask and adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Judith J. (Brown) Velky, age 76 of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Velky Sr., passed away in God's hands on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in New York the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Brown. She was a former employee of the Fairfield Department store in her youth and retired from Newtown Manufacturing in 1993. Married to her high school sweetheart, Joseph C. Velky for 53 years they resided in the town of Monroe to raise their family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her three sons and nine grandchildren. Judy enjoyed traveling with her husband during their retirement to places like Aruba, Virginia Beach and Alaska. Her home and yard were her sanctuaries where she loved gardening and spending time with her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts including ceramics and painting. She spent summers in her back yard and pool enjoying time with her family and loving neighbors. She was an avid shopper and was affectionately known as Santa making Christmas a cherishable and special time for all of her family. Judy was predeceased by her sister Carol Ann Duguay and survived by her niece Diane Cotter and nephews David Rosenbluh, Robert Rosenbluh and their families. She leaves behind her loving sons Joseph Velky, Jr. and his wife Michele of Southbury, John Velky and his wife Kimberley of Massachusetts, James Velky, Sr and his wife Randi of Southbury. She was also survived by her beloved grandchildren Michael, Brianna, Joseph III, Mathew, Andrew, Rebecca, James Jr., Alexis and Jordan Velky. She will be terribly missed by all... We love you to the moon and back! A wake will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, in Monroe from 4-8 p.m. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull, on Saturday, June 13 at 11:15 a.m. If planning on attending Judy's service please be sure to bring a mask and adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.