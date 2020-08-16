1/1
Judith Webster
1942 - 2020
Judith Webster
Judith Dorothy Vail Webster, age 78, of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Coach Bruce W. Webster, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Born in Omaha Nebraska, on July 5, 1942 she was a daughter of the late George and Lorraine Vail. After graduating Monticello College, Judy moved home to Port Washington Long Island and was introduced to Bruce on a blind date. They married in March of 1964 and later moved to Monroe, Connecticut where they resided for over 25 years. While raising their three children, Judy was a trailblazer for entrepreneurial women and ran her own weight reduction business Thins Inn. Among many things, Judy will always be remembered for hosting wonderful gatherings, her forever-bronzed skin, and her generous spirit. Judy is remembered with love and gratitude by her children, a son, Keith Webster, daughters, Lore Webster Long and Suzan Leigh Roberts; her six grandchildren Austin, Casey, Brett, Derek, Ethan, and Mia; a sister-in-law, Debbie Vail; niece Courtney Vail Pittsonberger; nephew Matthew Vail; and great-nephews Jaxon and Aiden Pittsonberger. She was predeceased by her brother David Vail. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. directly in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Face masks are required. There will be no calling hours nor reception following the service. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Keith...Lore...Susie May God greet your mother at his gates...your mom will no longer suffer here...may she Rest In Peace with coach.
Vin Laczkoski
Friend
