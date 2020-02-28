|
Judith S. Zaluda
Judith S. Zaluda, passed away on February 27, 2020 at home in Bridgeport, CT. Judith was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Maurice and Bessie Sheketoff.
Judith is survived by her beloved sons Scott (Francine Carl) and Jeffrey (Deborah), adored grandchildren Lauren (Jacob) Rynar, Jacqueline (fiancé' Guy Matzkin) Zaluda, and Sam Collins-Zaluda, dear sister-in-law Lois Sheketoff, and by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, her son Daniel Zaluda and her 5 brothers and sisters Lillian Smith (Julius), Joseph Sheketoff, Connie Poltensen, David Sheketoff, and Harry Sheketoff (Selma).
Services will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at Judith's home following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services (directed to employee education), 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, www.jseniors.org/donations. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020