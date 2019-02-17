Judy S. Macuch

Judy S. Macuch, age 75, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Rudy Macuch, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 11, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ariton, Alabama, the daughter of the late Maurice and Merle Shiner, she had been a Fairfield resident for over 40 years. Judy was a retired dental office receptionist. She was a member for many years of Black Rock Church where she volunteered with her daughter for the We Care Ministry. She was a devoted wife and mother who delighted in time spent with her family. Survivors include two beloved children: Jacqueline Buttery of Fairfield and Michael Buttery and his wife Cheryl of Sandy Hook; two cherished granddaughters: Alexandra and Kimberly Buttery; a brother, Jimmy Shiner and his wife Wendy of Winter Springs, FL; a sister, Linda S. Wells of Altamonte Springs, FL, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Debra Ann Carpenter and two brothers, Harry W. Shiner and Stanley R. Shiner. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Black Rock Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a donation in Judy's memory to the Black Rock Church Building Fund. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019