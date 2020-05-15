Judy Tomlinson
Judy Tomlinson (June 30, 1941 - May 13, 2020) - of Easton Connecticut, was a loving and proud Mother of Lyn Tomlinson of Falls Church, VA and James Tomlinson of Farmingdale, NY. Judy is also survived by her brother, Michael Byron, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL and was preceded in death by her parents, Rita and Michael Byron. Both Lyn and James were with their Mom at her bedside when she died.
Judy was kind, generous, intelligent, funny and loving. She said what she meant and meant what she said. She truly was a force to be reckoned with from her work as a realtor, her political interests to her parenting. Judy was devout in her faith as a Catholic. It was her immense inner strength and her deep faith that sustained Judy during her brave battle with several serious medical conditions over many years of her life.
She lived in many places to include Boston Massachusetts, Lake Oswego, Oregon, Vienna, Virginia, Westport, Connecticut and Easton, Connecticut.
A private burial will be performed at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider having a Catholic Mass said for Judy or making a donation in Judy's name to the charity of your choice.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2020.