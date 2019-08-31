|
|
Julia Lampon Alers
Julia Lampon Alers, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Victor Alers, Sr., passed away on August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor with her loving family by her side. Born on April 9, 1929, in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Ramon and Gregoria Rivera Lampon and was a longtime resident of the Bronx before moving to Bridgeport. Mrs. Alers worked at the Pierre Hotel in New York for many years before her retirement. Her faith was immense and she was an active and dedicated parishioner of St Patrick's Church. Survivors include three children, Victor Alers Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Emily Alers Seguinot, both of Bridgeport, Genoveva Agosto and her husband Thomas of Norwalk, five grandchildren, Jenise Alers, Frank and Jasmine Seguinot, Genevieve Morales and Thomas Agosto, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Kurtis and Ethan as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at both Bridgeport Hospital, floor NE8 and St. Joseph's Manor for all their compassionate care. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 851 North Avenue, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019