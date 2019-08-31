Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
851 North Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Alers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Alers


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Alers Obituary
Julia Lampon Alers
Julia Lampon Alers, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Victor Alers, Sr., passed away on August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor with her loving family by her side. Born on April 9, 1929, in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Ramon and Gregoria Rivera Lampon and was a longtime resident of the Bronx before moving to Bridgeport. Mrs. Alers worked at the Pierre Hotel in New York for many years before her retirement. Her faith was immense and she was an active and dedicated parishioner of St Patrick's Church. Survivors include three children, Victor Alers Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Emily Alers Seguinot, both of Bridgeport, Genoveva Agosto and her husband Thomas of Norwalk, five grandchildren, Jenise Alers, Frank and Jasmine Seguinot, Genevieve Morales and Thomas Agosto, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Kurtis and Ethan as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at both Bridgeport Hospital, floor NE8 and St. Joseph's Manor for all their compassionate care. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 851 North Avenue, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now