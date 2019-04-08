Julia M. Bucci

Julia M. Bucci, age 90, of Stratford, beloved wife of Joseph Bucci, passed away peacefully in her home on April 7, 2019. Julia was born in Stratford on July 4, 1928 to the late Sabatino and Marie (Colucci) Ceccarelli and has been a lifelong Stratford resident. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 63 years, include her devoted daughters, Linda Maude and her husband Christopher of Bethany and Janet Marseglia and her husband Joseph of Shelton, 4 cherished grandchildren, Victoria Collicelli and her husband Adam, Brian Marseglia and his wife Danielle, Daniel Marseglia and his fiancée Mackenzie, and Andrew Maude, great-grandchildren, Ethan, James, and William, a sister, Helen Tiano, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11th at 12 noon meeting directly at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may visit with Julia's family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Julia to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Holy Name of Jesus Church.