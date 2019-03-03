Connecticut Post Obituaries
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church
168 South Broad Street
Milford, CT
View Map
Julia Corvino Moran
Moran, Julia Corvino Moran, age 86, of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Charles I. Moran, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, in Danbury Regional Hospice with her loving daughter by her side. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 South Broad Street, Milford officiated by The Rev. Kristina Hansen. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street Stratford, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced in Monday's edition of the Connecticut Post by the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019
