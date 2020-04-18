|
Julia G. Sileo
Julia Gladys Deneve Sileo, age 96, beloved wife of the late of Joseph J. Sileo, Jr., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Daughter of Rudolf and Gladys Stevens Deneve, Julia, was born and raised in Bridgeport, CT and attended Bassick High School. A World War II Veteran, Julia joined the US Army at the age of 20 and was stationed at the Army Air Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. There, she was assigned to the Base Intelligence Office and was present for the detonation of the first atomic bomb at the White Sands proving grounds, July 16, 1945. After the war, she married her husband of 62 years, Joseph, also a WW II Veteran. In 1958, they moved to Monroe and raised their family in a home that Joseph built. Julia was a remarkable homemaker and an excellent baker and cook. As the children grew, she worked in the Monroe School system cafeterias where she formed many friendships. She also worked at the Operations Center at the former City Trust Bank. She enjoyed vacations in the Atlantic and Cape Cod, Bingo, thoroughbred racing and family gatherings where there was always room for one more. She is survived by her four children, Donna Hill, (Jay), Joseph III, Lorrie Jones (Ronald) and Matthew (Lisa), her eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Gardner Heights Healthcare Center for their loving care of Mom in her last years of life.
Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic crisis, all funeral services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery were held privately.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020