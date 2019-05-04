Julia J. Desko Devon

Julia J. Desko Devon, age 95 of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Rudolph Devon, passed away, Friday, May 3, 2019 in Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Julia was born in Naugatuck on July 19, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Chervenak Desko. Julia was a Bridgeport resident for many years before moving to Stern Village in Trumbull, prior to Fairfield. She was a retired employee of Remington Arms. Julia loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed many years vacationing in Vermont. She especially enjoyed playing bingo. Survivors include her devoted niece and nephew Judith Hannon and husband Daniel and Robert Harbul and wife Kathleen, and several great-and-great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Mary Horbul and Anna Ruocco, a brother Andrew Desko and a nephew Daniel Ruocco. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:00a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, with the Rev. Kathleen Mills, Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Trumbull, officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck. Friends may call Wednesday morning from 9:00a.m. to 10:00a.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Cambridge Manor for their care to her over the past 3 years, Nicole from UHC, and most recently for the hospice care provided to her by the staff of Constellation Health Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Constellation Health Services, 14 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary