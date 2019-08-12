Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Sister Julia Mary Van Rossem

Sister Julia Mary Van Rossem Obituary
Sr. Julia Mary Van Rossem
Sister Julia Mary Van Rossem, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died on August 10, 2019, at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, CT, at age 84. Margaret was born in Jamaica, New York, in 1934, the daughter of Henry Nicholas Van Rossem and Mary Catherine Keogan, of the Bronx and Greenpoint, New York.
After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame, in 1958 she began teaching at St. Teresa School in Trumbull, CT. In 1970 she became Principal at St. Mary School in East Islip, NY. In 1976 she began 26 years as Principal at St. Anthony of Padua School in South Ozone Park, NY. Later she taught at Immaculate Conception School in Secaucus, New Jersey. She came to Villa Notre Dame in Wilton in 2003 and was local leader and assistant leader of the sisters at Lourdes Health Care Center until 2013. She moved to Lourdes only in July 2019.
Friends may call at Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, on August 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on August 14 in the chapel at Villa Notre Dame. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornell Memorial Home in Danbury.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019
