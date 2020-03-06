|
|
Julia Mayer
Julia Mayer, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Henry Mayer, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Daughter of the late Samuel and Gisella Schwartz. Julia worked side by side next to her husband Hank building their business, Liberty Army & Navy Stores. Her undying love for her husband was equal to her love for her family. Julia was a longtime member of Congregation Beth El and served as a board member for the Jewish Women's Auxiliary. She was the beloved mother of Eve Rothbard and her husband Robert Dolyak of Trumbull, Iris and her husband Bob Rose of GA, grandmother of Stacey, Brian and Seth, great-grandmother of Dylan, Cooper, Cole and Blakelee.
Services will take place Sunday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. directly at Eintracht Cemetery, 22 Shepard St., Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020