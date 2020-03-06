Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Eintracht Cemetery
22 Shepard St.
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Mayer Obituary
Julia Mayer
Julia Mayer, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Henry Mayer, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Daughter of the late Samuel and Gisella Schwartz. Julia worked side by side next to her husband Hank building their business, Liberty Army & Navy Stores. Her undying love for her husband was equal to her love for her family. Julia was a longtime member of Congregation Beth El and served as a board member for the Jewish Women's Auxiliary. She was the beloved mother of Eve Rothbard and her husband Robert Dolyak of Trumbull, Iris and her husband Bob Rose of GA, grandmother of Stacey, Brian and Seth, great-grandmother of Dylan, Cooper, Cole and Blakelee.
Services will take place Sunday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. directly at Eintracht Cemetery, 22 Shepard St., Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -