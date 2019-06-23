Connecticut Post Obituaries
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
275 Union Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
275 Union Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Moore Obituary
Julia Marie Moore
Julia Marie Moore, age 103, of Bridgeport entered eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Saint Vincent's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 13,1915. She resided in Bridgeport for more than 80 years. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament RCC Church. Julia was predeceased by her husband, Claude Moore; sons, Michael and Martin Moore, and nephew Ronald Mitchell. She is survived by four daughters, Millicent Moore, State Senator Marilyn Moore, Michelle Moore and Marsha Williams (Johnnie) all of Bridgeport; eighteen grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26 at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 275 Union Avenue, Bridgeport, Celebrant Fathers Skip Karcsinski and Reginald Norman. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 12 noon with a mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport immediately following the homegoing service. Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, Bridgeport entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 24, 2019
