Julia Weldon Oates, age 86 of Arden, DE, formerly of Black Rock, CT, passed away at Season's Hospice, following a brief illness, on March 9, 2019.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland on February 14, 1933, and raised in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Martin J. and Rose Devlin Weldon. After raising five children of her own in Pennsylvania, Julia relocated to Connecticut where she lived for nearly 40 years. There she met and partnered with a lovely Westport couple in raising their two children, Michael and Sarah, from cradle through college, and was affectionately known as Dee- Dee. With child-rearing behind them, Julia stayed on as personal assistant until Summer 2017 and was grateful for her continued sense of purpose that kept her active for many years. Julia also maintained an active social life, most often spent enjoying time with her two best pals, Rosemary and Eileen, who have been greatly missed; and though she favored her comfy clothes, her hair was always looking its best, thanks to regular visits with Anne Marie, whom she adored. Julia was a long-time member of Saint Ann Church in Bridgeport, CT, up until September 2017 when she moved to Arden, DE, to be closer to her children.

Julia is survived by her children, Thomas L. Oates of Church Creek, MD, Eugene F. Oates of mainland China, Rosemary Oates Bauer (Bob) of Landenberg, PA, Susan Oates of Arden, DE, and John J. Oates of Norristown, PA; a daughter-in-law, Choon-Ok Lim of Kennett Square, PA; three grandsons, John T. Oates, Robert H. Bauer, and Emmett Dwyer. Julia was pre-deceased by her sisters, Helen Bruce of New Jersey, and Kathleen Graham of Exton, PA; we anticipate they will be joyfully reunited, as sisters should be.

Special thanks to the staff of 6A Christiana Hospital for their exceptional service and loving care; and to Keenan, of Ivy Gables, for his kindness — and for never forgetting the bacon with the eggs!

A mass in Julia's memory will be said at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Saint Ann Church, 481 Brewster St, Bridgeport, CT 06605. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The , or a .

