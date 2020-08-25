1/1
Julia P. Forte
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia P. Forte
Julia P. Renzulli Forte, age 93, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Francis J. Forte, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport, on November 24, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Platilla Mazzabufi Renzulli. Julia was a former secretary at Robert Shaw Fulton in Waterbury and retired from Vitramon, Inc. of Monroe, where she worked in the purchasing department. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The unconditional love she gave will continue to live the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving son, Francis C. Forte and his wife Rina, a cherished grandson, Francis L. Forte and his wife Maureen, two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Giana, a sister-in-law, Rose Renzulli, as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved