Julia P. Forte
Julia P. Renzulli Forte, age 93, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Francis J. Forte, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport, on November 24, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Platilla Mazzabufi Renzulli. Julia was a former secretary at Robert Shaw Fulton in Waterbury and retired from Vitramon, Inc. of Monroe, where she worked in the purchasing department. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The unconditional love she gave will continue to live the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving son, Francis C. Forte and his wife Rina, a cherished grandson, Francis L. Forte and his wife Maureen, two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Giana, a sister-in-law, Rose Renzulli, as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
